Reviewing Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) and Northann (NYSE:NCL)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) and Northann (NYSE:NCL) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Northann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 17.54% 41.76% 13.70% Northann N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Northann’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $1.23 billion 3.26 $202.90 million $5.01 18.17 Northann N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Armstrong World Industries and Northann, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 1 4 4 0 2.33 Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus price target of $84.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.89%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Northann.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Northann on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Northann

(Get Free Report)

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

