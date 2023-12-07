Electroneum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $746,031.39 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $33.98 million and $746,031.39 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004482 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,960,512,793 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

