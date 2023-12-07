BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 20th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BOE opened at $9.85 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

