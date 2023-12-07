BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 20th

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 14.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.11 per share, with a total value of 2,367,150.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,606,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately 206,090,758.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,102,159 shares of company stock worth $28,783,029.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
