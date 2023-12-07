BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 20th

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 14.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.11 per share, with a total value of 2,367,150.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,606,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately 206,090,758.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,102,159 shares of company stock worth $28,783,029.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

