New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Trading Down 5.2%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 1,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on New China Life Insurance
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
About New China Life Insurance
New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New China Life Insurance
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is CVS stock ready for a rebound?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Diamondback Energy: 7x earnings is an energy diamond in the rough
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.