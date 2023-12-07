New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Trading Down 5.2%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 1,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

New China Life Insurance Price Performance

About New China Life Insurance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

