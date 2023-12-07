Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 20th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.