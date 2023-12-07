Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Trading Up 1.3%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.66. Approximately 316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGGZF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

