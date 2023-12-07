BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 20th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.70.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
