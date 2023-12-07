BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 20th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

