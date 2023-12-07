Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Shares Down 1.7%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $304.75 and last traded at $304.75. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.73.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.