Energi (NRG) Market Cap Achieves $12.45 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 173.3% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $128,875.68 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00060804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022360 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001167 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,617,592 coins and its circulating supply is 69,617,608 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.