Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.61 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $43.34 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00060804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022360 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001167 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,393,998 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

