Sapphire Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $15.93 million and $1,514.13 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.65 or 0.05197092 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00060804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,568,123,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,534,193 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

