Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $14.85 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $8.27 billion and approximately $662.76 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $14.85 or 0.00034333 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000955 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Chainlink Token Profile
Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,849,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.
Buying and Selling Chainlink
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “LINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.