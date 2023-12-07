Komodo (KMD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.87 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00073114 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

