ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $738.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.59.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $5,810,795.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ChargePoint by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChargePoint by 43.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,507,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 1,063,302 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

