McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $325.00 at TD Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $286.86 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.64. The stock has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

