American Trust Sells 130 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

American Trust cut its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Cencora were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. United Bank raised its holdings in Cencora by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cencora by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cencora by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Cencora by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cencora by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock worth $262,650,480. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $200.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $205.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

