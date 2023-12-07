Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $172.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.67. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

