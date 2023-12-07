Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Lessened by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after acquiring an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,991,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after buying an additional 491,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after buying an additional 1,349,610 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

NYSE ALK opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

