American Trust Sells 1,155 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

American Trust cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $433,961. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

