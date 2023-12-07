EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

NYSE EPAM opened at $258.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

