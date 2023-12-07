American Trust Lowers Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.64.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.58). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

