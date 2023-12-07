United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $155.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

