American Trust Purchases 295 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American Trust increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in ResMed were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ResMed by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,794,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,385. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RMD opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average of $177.49. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

