First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

