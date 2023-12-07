Boston Family Office LLC Invests $204,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,735 shares of company stock worth $32,970,344. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $239.42 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $244.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3,989.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

