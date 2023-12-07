One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 5th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 276.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
One Liberty Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $21.66 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $456.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
