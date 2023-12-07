One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 5th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 276.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $21.66 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $456.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 481.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

