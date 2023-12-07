One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 5th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 276.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $21.66 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $456.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 481.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

