Boston Family Office LLC Invests $210,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after buying an additional 1,845,478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after buying an additional 698,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

