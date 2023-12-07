Hooker Furnishings Co. (HOFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 29th

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hooker Furnishings will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

