Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.44

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 44329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.46). Argan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Argan’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Argan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Argan by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 26,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Argan by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

