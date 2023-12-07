Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 87.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ferrari by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,472,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.69.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $361.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a one year low of $209.88 and a one year high of $369.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.75.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

