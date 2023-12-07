Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $236.89 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $174.62 and a one year high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

