Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 693 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 146.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 532,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 147,595 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in ONEOK by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 10,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OKE opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.