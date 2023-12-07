78 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

View Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,150.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,008.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2,935.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.