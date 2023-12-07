Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. Analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Profile

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

