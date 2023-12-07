Driehaus Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IPG opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

