Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $252,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $267.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.21 and its 200 day moving average is $250.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

