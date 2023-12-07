Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $528.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.93 and its 200 day moving average is $483.75. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $562.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.