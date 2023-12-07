Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Henry Schein by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

