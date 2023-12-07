Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $157.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Applied Materials Profile



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

