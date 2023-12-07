Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 7.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Impinj by 24.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Impinj by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 50.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -77.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $3,110,202.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $348,002,454.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and have sold 10,572 shares valued at $639,321. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

