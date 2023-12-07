Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,919 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 48,083 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after buying an additional 474,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

NYSE:PXD opened at $222.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

