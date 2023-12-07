Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RVLV opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. KeyCorp cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

