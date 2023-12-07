i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $19.75 on Thursday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $659.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

