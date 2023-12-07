Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,844 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

