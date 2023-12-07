Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Franklin Covey worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $62,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

FC opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

