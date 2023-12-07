Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.
Roche Trading Down 0.0 %
OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHHBY
Roche Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.