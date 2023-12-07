Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Trading Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHHBY

Roche Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.