Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.0 %

SPT opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

