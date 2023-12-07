TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.