Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.19% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 177,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $5,583,553.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,098,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $114,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 177,707 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $5,583,553.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at $331,098,775.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,027,187 shares of company stock valued at $35,773,391 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $30.60 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.